INX Media case: Delhi HC reserves order on Chidambaram’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its order on senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram’s bail plea in connection with the INX Media case. The move by the court came after the lawyer of both sides concluded their arguments.

Probing charges of corruption in the INX Media case, Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 and is currently now in judicial custody in Tihar Jail till October 3.

Earlier this week, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, representing Chidambaram, told Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, who is hearing the bail application, that being a former Home Minister and Finance minister is a ‘crime in this country’.

The counsel also told the court that neither CBI nor ED has found even an “iota of evidence of any payment by INX Media or INX News to petitioner (Chidambaram)”.

Chidambaram had also denied before the Delhi High Court that he met Indrani Mukerjea in connection with granting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval to INX Media.

“Blanket, full in totality, I deny that I ever met her (Indrani) at any place,” senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi had told the court.

The query was put to Singhvi in connection with Indrani, former director of INX Media, and her husband Peter Mukerjea’s statement that when they met Chidambaram in his North Block office in 2006, he had asked them to meet his son and suggested that they help him in his business.