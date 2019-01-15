INX Media case: Delhi HC extends Chidambaram’s interim protection, next hearing on Jan 24

The Delhi High Court Tuesday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX media case and fixed the next date of hearing on January 24.

The protection was earlier granted to Chidambaram after he filed an anticipatory bail plea in the court fearing arrest after cases were registered by both the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him. The CBI had filed charges against Chidambaram and his son Karthi in July last year.

Chidambaram was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on January 7 in the money laundering case and recorded his statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This was the second time that the senior Congress leader had deposed before the agency. The ED had earlier also questioned him in the Aircel-Maxis PMLA case.

The ED had questioned Chidambaram’s son Karti in the INX Media case in the past and had also attached his assets estimated to be worth Rs 54 crore, located in India and abroad.

