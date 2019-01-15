Toggle Menu
INX Media case: Delhi HC extends Chidambaram’s interim protection, next hearing on Jan 24https://indianexpress.com/article/india/inx-media-case-delhi-hc-extends-chidambarams-interim-protection-next-hearing-on-jan-24-5539576/

INX Media case: Delhi HC extends Chidambaram’s interim protection, next hearing on Jan 24

The protection was initially granted to Chidambaram after he filed an anticipatory bail plea in the court fearing arrest after cases were registered by both the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him.

Former Union minister P Chidambaram lashed out at the Centre, Enforcement Directorate and media on Sunday.
The protection was initially granted to Chidambaram after he filed an anticipatory bail plea in the court. (Express Photo)

The Delhi High Court Tuesday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX media case and fixed the next date of hearing on January 24.

The protection was earlier granted to Chidambaram after he filed an anticipatory bail plea in the court fearing arrest after cases were registered by both the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him. The CBI had filed charges against Chidambaram and his son Karthi in July last year.

Chidambaram was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on January 7 in the money laundering case and recorded his statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This was the second time that the senior Congress leader had deposed before the agency. The ED had earlier also questioned him in the Aircel-Maxis PMLA case.

The ED had questioned Chidambaram’s son Karti in the INX Media case in the past and had also attached his assets estimated to be worth Rs 54 crore, located in India and abroad.

Advertising

Karti Chidambaram was also arrested last year by the CBI for allegedly taking money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media in 2007. He was later granted bail.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 NSA Ajit Doval's phone tapping: Delhi HC seeks Centre, CBI reply on plea for SIT probe
2 MLA poaching row: Karnataka BJP legislators huddle at Haryana resort
3 Will take care of Mayawati's farm loan waiver concerns: MP CM Kamal Nath