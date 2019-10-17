INX Media case: Delhi court reserves order on ED plea for custodial interrogation of Chidambaram

A Delhi court Thursday reserved order on the plea of Enforcement Directorate (ED) that sought 14-day custodial interrogation of senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar is scheduled to pronounce the order shortly. The probe agency has sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader. The court had on Wednesday issued production warrant against him in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by Enforcement Directorate.