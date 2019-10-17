INX Media case: Delhi court allows ED to probe Chidambaram till October 24

Former finance minister P Chidambaram was Thursday sent for custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by a Delhi court till October 24 in the INX Media money laundering case, PTI reported.

Chidambaram is already lodged in Tihar jail under the judicial custody of CBI. The court also extended his judicial custody till October 24 in the case filed by CBI.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the ED to quiz Chidambaram and also granted him permission to have home-cooked food, western toilet, medicines in the ED custody.

The probe agency has sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.

On Wednesday, the court had issued a production warrant against him in the graft case lodged by the ED.