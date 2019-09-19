INX Media case: Chidambaram to stay in Tihar Jail till October 3 as court extends judicial custody

A Delhi court on Thursday extended judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram till October 3 in INX Media case. Chidambaram, who was lodged in Tihar Jail, was produced before the court after his 14-day judicial custody ended today.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, sought extension of the judicial custody and said there has been no change of circumstance from the day he was first sent to jail, PTI reported.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, opposed the investigative agency’s plea to extend his judicial custody.

Sibal moved an application on behalf of Chidambaram seeking regular medical checkup and adequate supplementary diet during judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

The CBI and ED are probing allegations of corruption and money laundering in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted to INX Media during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister.

Last week, the court had dismissed his offer to surrender after the ED informed the court that the arrest of Chidambaram in the INX Media case was necessary and it will do so at the appropriate time.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the ED, opposed Chidambaram’s application for surrender. The ED had told the court that Chidambaram was not in a position to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses as he was in judicial custody.

Chidambaram’s counsel Kapil Sibal had submitted that Chidambaram had the right to surrender and claimed that the ED wanted to extend Chidambaram’s custody to make him suffer.

-With PTI inputs