INX media case: Delhi court allows Indrani Mukerjea’s plea to turn approver

A Special CBI court in Delhi Thursday allowed a plea by Indrani Mukerjea, currently lodged in Mumbai’s Byculla Jail, to turn approver in the INX Media case. The former head of the company, Indrani’s co-accused includes Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram. Indrani had filed a plea to turn approver in the Patiala House Court in Delhi in February this year.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had endorsed Indrani’s application to turn approver and submitted to the court that she is privy to evidence, in the form of conversations, that could help consolidate the case.

In 2007, CBI had registered a case against Karti for irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007. This was when Chidambaram was the finance minister.

In February 2018, Karti was arrested by the investigating agency in connection with the INX Media case. CBI officials had then said said Karti was arrested for “not cooperating with investigations”.

Indrani is also awaiting trial for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.