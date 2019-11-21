INX Media case: Delhi court allows ED to quiz P Chidambaram in Tihar jail

A Delhi court Thursday gave its nod to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate former Union minister P Chidambaram in Tihar jail on November 22 and 23 in connection with the INX Media case.

Hearing the case, Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order on a plea filed by the agency.

The ED, in its plea, had sought permission to quiz Chidambaram from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 4 pm on both the days, saying that some documents have to be shown to him.

The INX Media case pertains to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media when Chidambaram was the Finance Minister. The CBI and ED have accused Chidambaram and his son Karti of taking kickbacks from INX Media owners Peter Mukherjea and Indrani Mukherjea.

The CBI arrested Chidambaram on August 21. The next day, he was remanded in CBI custody and on September 5, he was sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail. The judicial custody has been extended several times.