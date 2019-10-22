INX Media case: Court takes cognizance of chargesheet

A Delhi court has taken cognizance of the chargesheet in the INX Media case in which the CBI has named Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti and 12 others, including former bureaucrats from the finance ministry.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar took cognizance of the chargesheet and posted the matter for October 24, when Chidambaram’s ED custody will end.

The CBI on Monday told the court that INX Media (P) Ltd had received excess investment to the tune of over Rs 200 crore and that there was also downstream investment made by INX Media (P) Ltd to INX News (P) Ltd without any approvals. The agency told the court that the I-T department, and several people including journalists and former MPs, raised this issue, and FIPB officials gave their reply in which they said “Foreign investment, however, includes equity investment at par, as well as premium, which is regarded as the total FDI inflow” and “no approval was sought by the company and only their intention to make downstream investment was indicated”.

The agency submitted that due to the above complications, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea met Karti at Hyatt Regency coffee shop in New Delhi, where Karti promised to sort out the issues and was paid a bribe of 9.9 lakh. “There were several emails which were exchanged between Chess Management Services Ltd, a company which Karti controlled, and INX Media after this meet. Karti’s company prepared the replies to the I-T queries which were sent to INX Media, who used the replies in their letter to the FIPB,” said the counsel for the investigating agency.