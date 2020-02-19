INX Media case: Court reserves order on bail plea of 6 ex-FIPB officers

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar will pronounce the order on Wednesday. (Representational Image) Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar will pronounce the order on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its order on bail pleas of six former Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) bureaucrats in the INX Media case, in which former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti are accused.

The court also directed the CBI to hand over copies of certain deficient documents to all the accused in the INX Media case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar will pronounce the order on Wednesday.

The bureaucrats include Ajeet Kumar Dungdung, then Section Officer; Rabindra Prasad, then Under Secretary; Prabodh Saxena, director, FIPB unit of Finance Ministry; Pradeep Kumar Bagga, then Officer on Special Duty; Anup K Pujari, then Joint Secretary; and Sindhushree Khullar, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.