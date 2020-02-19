Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
INX Media case: Court reserves order on bail plea of 6 ex-FIPB officers

The court also directed the CBI to hand over copies of certain deficient documents to all the accused in the INX Media case.

Published: February 19, 2020 2:20:14 am
Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar will pronounce the order on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its order on bail pleas of six former Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) bureaucrats in the INX Media case, in which former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti are accused.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar will pronounce the order on Wednesday.

The bureaucrats include Ajeet Kumar Dungdung, then Section Officer; Rabindra Prasad, then Under Secretary; Prabodh Saxena, director, FIPB unit of Finance Ministry; Pradeep Kumar Bagga, then Officer on Special Duty; Anup K Pujari, then Joint Secretary; and Sindhushree Khullar, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs.

