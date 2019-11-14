INX Media Case: Court extends Chidambaram’s judicial custody till November 27

A Delhi court Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram till November 27 in the INX Media money laundering case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

Chidambaram could not be produced in person due to the ongoing strike called by several bar associations following the violence at Tis Hazari court and appeared before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar through video conference.

“For certain reasons you could not be produced. Do you want to make submissions,” Special Judge Kuhar asked Chidambaram. “My counsel will make his submissions,” the Congress leader replied.

Appearing for ED, Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta submitted that Chidambaram’s judicial custody must be extended, saying that he could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses. Chidambaram’s counsel, Advocate Arshdeep Singh, denied the ED’s claims and told the judge that there were no details to back allegations of evidence tampering.