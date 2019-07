A special court in Delhi on Thursday allowed former director of INX Media, Indrani Mukerjea, to turn approver in an alleged corruption case against her company, in which Karti Chidambaram is also an accused.

The court of Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj allowed the application of Indrani, who after giving a confessional statement, had approached the court to turn approver in the case. She is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Byculla jail in connection with the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora.