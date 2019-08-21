INX Media case: Chidambaram’s arrest politically motivated witch-hunt, says son Karti

Minutes after his father and former Union minister P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI in the INX media case, Karti Chidambaram slammed the move calling it a “politically motivated witch-hunt.”

Taking to Twitter, Karti wrote, “There is no officer who has the courage to close a file stating that there is no case, when there is no case. Neverending investigations is the tool and method of harassment. The drama and spectacle being enacted by the agencies are to simply sensationalise and satisfy the voyeuristic pleasure of some.”

“This is totally a politically motivated witch-hunt,” the Congress MP, who is an accused in the INX media case and out on bail, told reporters outside his residence in Chennai. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

The arrest of his father was an attempt aimed at diverting people’s attention from serious issues, Karti alleged. He said that if the investigating agencies had a watertight case there would have been a charge sheet by now but there was none “after four raids, 20 summons and 11 days of custody,” Karti said referring to the action against himself.

“I have been raided 4 times. Appeared for over 20 summons. Each session for a minimum of 10 to 12 hours. Been a “guest” of the CBI:) for 12 days. There is still no charge sheet for alleged events which apparently took place in 2008 and an FIR in 2017. There is no case,” he wrote on Twitter.

Former home and finance minister P Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday night, capping off a two-day long drama that began with the Delhi High Court dismissing his anticipatory bail petitions in two cases of alleged corruption and money laundering linked to INX Media. Chidambaram was taken to the CBI headquarters.

The arrest comes hours after Chidambaram failed to get an urgent hearing from the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Delhi HC order and CBI and the ED issued a Look Out Circular to prevent him from leaving the country.

Chidambaram’s plea in the apex court now becomes infructuous as he was seeking protection from arrest. Chidambaram will now have to seek bail before the Rouse Avenue court where the INX Media case is being heard.