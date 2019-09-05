‘I am worried about economy’: Chidambaram reacts after Delhi court sends him to Tihar

Moments after he was sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the INX Media case, Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram Thursday expressed his worry about the state of economy. “I am only worried about the economy,” he said when asked to comment on Delhi court’s order.

A Delhi court on Thursday sent the former Union minister to Tihar jail till September 19. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, hearing the case, directed that Chidambaram be kept in a separate cell in Tihar with a cot and a bathroom, as he was a protectee under Z-security. It further allowed the veteran Congress leader to carry his medicines to jail. Follow LIVE updates here

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured that there will be adequate security for Chidambaram in the jail.

Chidambaram was produced before the Delhi court after the expiry of his 2-day CBI custody in the case. He has already spent 15 days in CBI custody after his arrest on August 21 night.

Earlier on Tuesday, after stepping out of the Delhi court which was hearing the INX Media case, Chidambaram mocked the Narendra Modi-led government over the economic slowdown, saying “5 per cent…GDP is 5 per cent”.

The CBI had lodged an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in 2017.