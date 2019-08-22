INX Media case: Chidambaram’s plea to be heard by SC bench headed by Justice Banumathi

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna will hear former finance minister P Chidambaram’s petition challenging the Delhi High Court verdict denying anticipatory bail in two cases of alleged corruption and money laundering linked to INX Media. Both the cases, being pursued by CBI and ED, will come up for hearing tomorrow.

Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI and sent to custody by a special court till August 26, had failed to get respite from the Supreme Court on Wednesday despite the urgency cited by his lawyers to take up his petition for pre-arrest bail. Follow Chidambaram INX Media case LIVE Updates here

The Registrar (Judicial) of the apex court had informed Chidambaram’s lawyers that Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had listed the matter for hearing on Friday.

In his plea, Chidambaram said the High Court had “erroneously dismissed” his bail application and that “none of the three grounds to deny bail were made out: there is no allegation that the petitioner is likely to flee justice, or that the petitioner is likely to influence the witnesses, or that the petitioner is likely to tamper with the evidence”.

The High Court, Chidambaram contended, “ignored the crucial fact that the Petitioner simply approved the unanimous recommendation of the FIPB, which was chaired by Secretary, Economic Affairs, and consisted of five other Secretaries” in the INX Media case.

Before his arrest on Wednesday night, Chidambaram held a dramatic press conference, where he appealed to the conscience of the court and said he would wait for the decision of the apex court on Friday.

“Between now and Friday, I shall walk with a clear conscience and my head held high. I shall respect the law even if it is applied with an unequal hand by the investigating agencies. In the name of freedom, I can only hope and pray that the investigating agencies will also respect the law. In the present circumstances, respect for the law can mean only one thing — await the decision of the Honourable Supreme Court on Friday,” he had said.