INX media case: Chidambaram questioned by CBI for 4 hours, says FIR contains no allegations against me

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram outside the CBI office in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram outside the CBI office in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

A day after appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the INX Media corruption case. The central agency probing the matter has alleged irregularities in the clearance of foreign investment in INX media, a venture promoted by former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani.

Chidambaram after coming out of the CBI headquarters in New Delhi said the FIR lodged did not contain any allegations against him. The Congress leader in multiple tweets said, “Appeared before CBI. FIR contains no allegations against me. Questions and Answers were based on the files of FIPB. Hence, there was little to add to the record.”

Appeared before CBI.

FIR contains no allegations against me. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 6, 2018

Questions and Answers were based on the files of FIPB. Hence, there was little to add to the record — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 6, 2018

Chidambaram has been alleged to be involved in the scam, after agencies probing the matter found irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance of Rs 305 crore given to INX media. An FIR was lodged by the CBI on May 15 last year for alleged irregularities in FIPB clearance to INX Media, stating that the firm received overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, at a time when the senior Congress leader was the Union Finance minister.

Also Read | Aircel-Maxis case: ED questions Chidambaram

His son Karti Chidambaram was arrested in February for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakh. The other accused in the case include then INX media director Indrani Mukerjea and the then INX news director, Peter Mukerjea, both in jail in the murder case of 24-year-old Sheena Bora, who was Indrani’s daughter from previous marriage.

(with PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd