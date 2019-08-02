In his first remarks after the Delhi High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition in the INX Media case, former finance minister P Chidambaram said on Wednesday no chargesheet had been filed against him either by the CBI or ED before a court. INX Media Case Live Updates

Addressing the media at the Congress headquarters, Chidambaram, who faces the prospect of arrest after the Supreme Court declined an urgent hearing on his appeal challenging the Delhi HC order, said he was aghast that he was accused of hiding from the law. The Supreme Court has decided to hear his petition on Friday.

“I was accused of hiding from the law. In INX Media case, neither I have been accused of any offence nor any member of my family. There is no chargesheet filed by either ED or CBI before a competent court,” Chidambaram said.

Flanked by Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Chidambaram asked the investigative agencies to abide by the law. “Until Friday and beyond, let’s hope the lamp of liberty will shine bright and illuminate the whole country. I will respect the law even if applied with an unequal hand by probe agencies,” Chidambaram said.

“I believe that the foundation of a democracy is liberty, most precious article of the constitution is Article 21 that guarantees life and liberty. If I am asked to choose between life and liberty, I will choose liberty,” the former Union minister said.

On Tuesday, while rejecting his bail application in two cases of alleged corruption and money laundering related to the INX Media case, the Delhi High Court said, “Facts…prima facie reveal that Chidambaram is the kingpin, i.e., the key conspirator in the case.”

On May 15, 2017, the CBI registered an FIR, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board’s (FIPB) clearance for INX Media to receive overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister in the UPA government. Last year, the ED lodged a money laundering case.