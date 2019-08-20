Chidambaram INX Media Case Live Updates: CBI team visits Congress leader’s house
Chidambaram INX Media Case Live News Updates: Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court rejected the anticipatory bail petitions of former finance minister P Chidambaram in alleged corruption and money laundering cases related to the INX Media case.
Chidambaram INX Media Case Live Updates: Hours after the Delhi High Court rejected the anticipatory bail petitions of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, a CBI team visited the Congress leader’s house on Tuesday evening.
CBI had registered an FIR on May 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to the INX group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007. Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister at the time.
Earlier in the day, while dismissing his pleas, the Delhi High Court said “facts of the case prima facie reveal that” he is the “kingpin that is the key conspirator in the case”. Justice Sunil Gaur vacated his July 25, 2018 order granting interim protection from arrest in both the cases, which was being extended from time to time. “Both applications (seeking anticipatory bail) are dismissed,” the judge said.
Delhi High Court rejects anticipatory bail petitions of Chidambaram in the INX Media case. Follow LIVE Updates here
Chidambaram kept away from media
Congress leader P Chidambaram remained silent and maintained a distance from the media after the dismissal of his anticipatory bail by the Delhi High Court in the INX Media scam, PTI reported. Chidambaram was in the Supreme Court when the news reached him and was waiting for his party colleague Kapil Sibal, PTI reported. Later, senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Salman Khurshid (both party colleagues) and Dayan Krishnan joined Chidambaram.
Sibal spoke to the media and criticised the manner in which the high court dismissed Chidambaram's plea in the case. He said there was protection from arrest for 15 months and the judgment was reserved on January 24 and was pronounced by Justice Sunil Gaur two days before his retirement.
"The judgment was pronounced at 3:20 pm. We don't know why at this hour. We asked for the stay of the operation of the judgment for three days to appeal in the Supreme Court. He (Justice Gaur) said he will pass the order which was delivered at 4 pm," PTI quoted Sibal as saying.
Congress leader P Chidambaram's role had come under the scanner of the investigating agencies in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore during his tenure as the finance minister under UPA-1.
In the INX media case, the CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance to the media group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007. Thereafter, the ED had last year lodged the money-laundering case in this regard. His son Karti Chidambaram is also an accused in the case and was arrested by the CBI on February 28 last year. Later he was granted bail by the Delhi High Court.
