Chidambaram INX Media Case Live Updates: CBI team visits Congress leader’s house

Chidambaram INX Media Case Live Updates: Hours after the Delhi High Court rejected the anticipatory bail petitions of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case, a CBI team visited the Congress leader’s house on Tuesday evening.

CBI had registered an FIR on May 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to the INX group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007. Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister at the time.

Earlier in the day, while dismissing his pleas, the Delhi High Court said “facts of the case prima facie reveal that” he is the “kingpin that is the key conspirator in the case”. Justice Sunil Gaur vacated his July 25, 2018 order granting interim protection from arrest in both the cases, which was being extended from time to time. “Both applications (seeking anticipatory bail) are dismissed,” the judge said.