Chidambaram to SC: No account, property abroad, tell ED to show transcripts

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram, currently in CBI custody in the INX Media case and seeking protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case, told the Supreme Court Tuesday that he has “no account or any property abroad, much less 17 accounts and 10 properties, as alleged” by the ED.

Claiming that investigating agencies were out to “humiliate” him, Chidambaram also urged the top court to direct the ED to produce transcripts of his questioning on three occasions earlier. This, he said, would establish that he had not been evasive in his replies.

In a rejoinder affidavit, filed in response to the ED claim that it had found “17 benami foreign bank accounts” used for laundering money and purchase of 10 properties, he said: “The Petitioner submits on oath before this Hon’ble Court and even at risk of facing perjury, if found to be not stating the complete truth, that he has no account or any property abroad, much less 17 accounts and 10 properties, as alleged by the Respondent ED.”

He said “each and every asset owned by” him “has been disclosed in statutory filings and he has no asset other then the assets disclosed therein…. The Petitioner has never opened and operated any bank account abroad… It is submitted that the Petitioner is not the beneficial owner or creator/ incorporator of any foreign company.” He also expressed apprehension that “some coercive methods may be used by the Respondent to elicit responses”.

Appearing for Chidambaram, senior advocate Kapil Sibal filed an application seeking direction to the ED to produce the transcripts of the questioning conducted on December 19 last year, and January 1 and January 21 this year. The transcripts, he said, will show whether Chidambaram was evasive during his questioning.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for ED, said he would like to reply to the fresh application during the course of his arguments.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, also representing Chidambaram, told the bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna that the alleged offences for which he had been booked were not offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the date they were allegedly committed and could not be made so retrospectively.

Singhvi said that the FIR dated May 15, 2017 showed that the period of the alleged offence was 2007-08 and each and every action constituting the alleged offence was committed in 2007-08. He said Chidambaram had been booked under sections 420 and 120B of the IPC and section 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. These provisions, he said, were not part of the scheduled offence of the PMLA in 2008 and were only introduced by a notification dated June 1, 2009.

He said a penal statute cannot operate retrospectively, adding that its prohibition was also contained in Article 20 (1) of the Constitution: “No person shall be convicted of any offence except for violation of the law in force at the time of the commission of the act charged as an offence, nor be subjected to a penalty greater than that which might have been inflicted under the law in force at the time of the commission of the offence.”

“You are trying to paint a person as kingpin when it was not even an offence,” Singhvi said. The ED attempt to seek custodial interrogation, he said, was “to extract a confession”. Solicitor General Mehta opposed this, saying the “purpose of interrogation is not to extract a confession”. But Singhvi repeated “yes, you want to extract confession of guilt… there is no concept of evasion if I am present… I have gone (for questioning) every time I was called. When they asked, I did not say to hell with you. I gave answers. Then how does it amount to evasion?… What they are trying to say is that if they don’t get the answer they want, it’s evasion”.

He said the demand for custody should satisfy the triple test of flight risk, non-cooperation and tampering. “There is no flight risk in the case of the petitioner who has deep roots in society” and he has also cooperated with the investigation, Singhvi said.

“In a 2007-08 case, where all documents are records of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) and are seized, how can I tamper?… If that was so, he (Chidambaram) would have tampered before 2014. He was in power till 2014. The triple test is not satisfied and the object is only to humiliate me, humiliate me, humiliate me,” he said.

The bench extended the interim protection from arrest till Wednesday when it will resume hearing. Meanwhile, Chidambaram’s family, in a statement, said they are “distressed to note that the media has been reporting completely wild, unverified and unsubstantiated allegations” against him. While the “motive of the government” is to “demonize and humiliate” him, the family said they are “deeply saddened that the media is unable to uphold liberty against calumny”.

“Chidambaram has been in public life for nearly 50 years and his impeccable honesty, work as well as contribution cannot be wiped out by a campaign of vilification.” The family said they possessed “enough wealth”, were income tax assesses and “do not crave for money and we have no need to seek money in unlawful ways”.