Chidambaram has violated bail terms, says Prakash Javadekar

The ruling BJP on Thursday accused Congress leader P Chidambaram of violating bail conditions by claiming to have a clear record as a minister, and said the case against him was essentially about corruption he was allegedly involved in as the finance minister.

BJP fielded Union minister Prakash Javadekar to slam Chidambaram, who was released on bail on Wednesday and spoke to the media attacking the government over a host of issues. Javadekar said his action amounted to “self-certification”.

“P Chidambaram has violated the bail condition on the very first day after his release… What he said is in violation of this condition,” the BJP leader said.

The Supreme Court had asked Chidambaram not to speak about the case against him while ordering his release on bail.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters, the former finance minister had earlier said, “In the last 106 days, I was strong in spirit and I have become stronger because… my record as minister and my conscience are absolutely clear.”

Slamming Chidambaram for his attack on the Modi government, Javadekar said he got to speak to the media after so many days and that was why he was taking out his anger on every subject. Responding to his criticism of the government that it had denied basic freedom to people in Kashmir since Article 370 was nullified in August, Javadekar said all media outlets have been functioning in the Valley.

“Kashmir is now on the path to progress,” he said.

Recalling the Emergency imposed by the Congress government in 1975, Javadekar said the then Indira Gandhi government had clamped down on the media while the Modi government has shared all information related to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir with Parliament. The government has allowed journalists from India and abroad to travel to Kashmir where, he said, incidents of stone-pelting have come down by more than half.

Referring to Chidambaram’s criticism over the issue of economic slowdown, he said low inflation and high growth have been the highlights of the Modi dispensation since 2014 while the opposite was true for the preceding Congress-led UPA regime.

