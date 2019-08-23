INX Media: Chidambaram gets protection from arrest till Monday in ED case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted former Union minister P Chidambaram interim protection from arrest in a case of alleged corruption and money laundering linked to INX Media filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The apex court has scheduled the next hearing for August 26.

Follow LIVE UPDATES here.

Advertising

The minister, however, will continue to be under arrest in connection with another case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), for which he has been sent for custodial interrogation till August 26. Both the cases linked to the same firm will now be taken up by the top court for hearing on Monday.

A bench, comprising justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna, was listening to a plea filed by the senior Congress leader, challenging the Delhi High Court’s decision to dismiss his anticipatory bail petition in the case. While dismissing his pleas earlier this week, the high court had said that “facts of the case prima facie reveal that” he is the “kingpin that is the key conspirator in the case”.

As proceedings for the day began, prosecution lawyer and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the top court to take up the ED case along with the CBI case for hearing on Monday. The bench, however, dismissed Mehta’s request and proceeded with the hearing today.

Opposing the bail, Mehta claimed that the former finance minister was evasive with his answers and must be interrogated in custody to “unearth this huge conspiracy”.