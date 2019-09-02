INX Media case: SC asks trial court to consider Chidambaram’s bail plea

The Supreme Court Monday asked the trial court to consider former finance minister P Chidambaram’s interim bail plea in the INX Media corruption case. In case the plea is rejected, Chidambaram’s CBI custody — which ends today — will be extended by three more days, till September 5.

Advertising

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna directed the CBI to file its response on Chidambaram’s plea challenging the non-bailable warrant issued against him and the subsequent orders of the trial court remanding him in the CBI custody.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Chidambaram told the court that the Congress leader should be placed under house arrest and not be sent to Tihar jail. “He is a 74-year-old man, put him under house arrest, no prejudice will be caused to anyone,” Sibal told, news agency ANI reported.

Read | Indrani Mukerjea dubs Chidambaram’s arrest as ‘good news’

Advertising

Chidambaram has been subjected to custodial interrogation by the CBI for 11 days since his arrest on August 21, after the Delhi High Court on August 20 dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

In a hearing last week, Chidambaram told a special court that he has been questioned for over 55 hours, during which more than 400 questions were put to him. He replied them promptly, even though the agency claimed he has been evasive and non-cooperative, he submitted. “There is simply no justification to keep me in custody. No question on bank accounts, shell companies and money transfers (were asked),” Chidambaram, who himself was making the submission, said.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday submitted documents related to the questioning of Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover under its official seal, PTI reports. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted the documents before a bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna.

On Thursday, the top court, while extending Chidambaram’s protection from arrest in the case until September 5, had asked ED to submit the documents in sealed cover under its official seal.