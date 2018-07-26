INX Media case: CBI request for custodial interrogation only to ‘humiliate’, says Chidambaram

Former finance minister P Chidambaram Former finance minister P Chidambaram

FORMER UNION Minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday opposed in the Delhi High Court the CBI’s request for his custodial interrogation in connection with the INX Media corruption case, saying their “intent is only to humiliate and harass” him.

The senior Congress leader was responding to the CBI’s July 3 request for his custodial interrogation before Justice A K Pathak, alleging it was necessary as he has remained evasive and non-cooperative during questioning.

Strongly opposing the CBI’s contention, Chidambaram, in his rejoinder to the agency’s contention said, “The CBI’s contention seeking his custodial interrogation is contrary to its own submission (assuming it is correct) that there is cogent and convincing material already on record and he has already been questioned on the said material.”

“Further, the contention of the CBI that custodial interrogation is ‘qualitatively different’ reveals the real intent of the CBI. The intent is only to humiliate and harass the petitioner (Chidambaram). This also shows the mala fide approach of the CBI in making a false case for custodial interrogation,” said Chidambaram.

He filed his rejoinder hours after Justice Pathak granted him protection from arrest till August 1 in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) money laundering case related to INX Media.

Chidambaram has already obtained interim protection from arrest in the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI till August 1.

Justice Pathak, however, directed Chidambaram to cooperate with the ED’s investigation as and when required and not to leave the country without the court’s prior permission.

The court also sought ED’s response on Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea, which was opposed by the investigating agency on the point of maintainability.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and advocate Amit Mahajan, appearing for the ED, contended Chidambaram was indulging in “forum shopping” by approaching different courts that should not be allowed.

Mehta submitted Chidambaram had approached the trial court seeking anticipatory bail in the Aircel-Maxis case that involved allegation of a similar modus operandi, while he has moved the high court for relief in the INX Media case.

Senior counsel Dayan Krishnan and advocates P K Dubey and Arshdeep Singh, appearing for Chidambaram, said the Congress leader was apprehending arrest as the CBI has said it required his custodial interrogation in the main case.

The counsel said that the CBI’s contention on July 3, that Chidambaram has allegedly remained evasive during his questioning and has not cooperated with the investigating agency, is “stoutly denied, completely baseless and untenable in law”.

“There is no question of non-cooperation on the part of the petitioner as it is not even the CBI’s case that any recovery or disclosure is required from him.”

