INX Media case: CBI challenges Karti Chidambaram’s bail in SC

Karti Chidambaram. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) Karti Chidambaram. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

The CBI on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media case. In its appeal before, the CBI claimed it was “impermissible” for the high court to entertain the bail plea filed by Karti when an application seeking similar relief was pending before the trial court hearing the matter.

The agency also alleged that the high court “erroneously” conducted a “detailed examination” of evidence on merits at the stage of bail which seriously prejudiced CBI’s case. “Further, the high court while granting bail (to Karti) failed to exercise its discretion in a judicious manner without ascertaining the nature of accusation, the nature of supporting evidence and the reasonable apprehension of tampering with the evidence in the present case,” the CBI said in its appeal.

The appeal comes in connection with a single-bench’s order on March 23, granting bail to Karti. Karti was arrested on February 28 by CBI from Chennai in connection with an FIR lodged on May 15 last year, which had alleged irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media for receiving funds worth Rs 305 crore from overseas in 2007 when his father P Chidambaram was Union Finance Minister.

In this case, the CBI had initially alleged that Karti received Rs 10 lakh as a bribe for facilitating the FIPB clearance to INX media.

