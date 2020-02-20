INX Media case: Bail to six former bureaucrats

Former section officer of the FIPB unit in the Finance Ministry, Ajeet Kumar Dungdung; the then under secretary in the FIPB unit, Rabindra Prasad, and former joint secretary (Foreign Trade) DEA Anup K Pujari were also granted the relief by the court. Former section officer of the FIPB unit in the Finance Ministry, Ajeet Kumar Dungdung; the then under secretary in the FIPB unit, Rabindra Prasad, and former joint secretary (Foreign Trade) DEA Anup K Pujari were also granted the relief by the court.

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to the six former Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) bureaucrats accused in the INX Media corruption case in which former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti are accused.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar granted bail to Sindhushree Khullar, Additional Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, former Officer-on-Special-Duty (OSD) to finance minister, Pradeep Kumar Bagga, and former FIPB director Prabodh Saxena.

Former section officer of the FIPB unit in the Finance Ministry, Ajeet Kumar Dungdung; the then under secretary in the FIPB unit, Rabindra Prasad, and former joint secretary (Foreign Trade) DEA Anup K Pujari were also granted the relief by the court.

“The CBI has not been able to show that the accused/applicants are flight risk nor it has been able to show any reasonable ground for having any apprehension that they will tamper with the evidence or influence the witnesses. Mere arguments on this line will not justify the apprehension of CBI. No incidence has been cited that any of the applicant ever made attempt to influence witnesses. Moreover, other co-accused are already on bail in this case. Therefore, I do not see any justified ground to decline bail to accused/applicants,” the court said.

