INX Media case: All decisions recorded in files, hope courts will render justice, Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday met senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram for the first time since his arrest in the INX Media case. The senior Congress leaders met Chidambaram at Tihar Jail, where he has been lodged since September 5.

Advertising

Expressing concern over Chidambaram’s continued detention, Singh commented on the INX media case for the first time and fully backed the former finance and home minister. “In our system of government, no decision can be taken by any single person. All decisions are collective decisions recorded in files. A dozen officers, including six Secretaries to the government, examined and recommended the proposal. Minister Chidambaram approved the unanimous recommendation.”

“If the officers are not at fault, it is beyond our comprehension how the Minister who simply approved the recommendation can be accused of committing an offence. If the Minister is liable for approving a recommendation, the whole system of government will collapse,” Singh said in a statement issued after the meeting.

“We are confident, and we sincerely hope, that the courts will render justice in this case,” Singh said.

Advertising

The two leaders were accompanied by Chidambaram’s son and Lok Sabha MP Karti. Chidambaram said he was honoured that the two leaders visited him. “I am honoured that Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh called on me today. As long as the Congress party is strong and brave, I will also be strong and brave,” he tweeted. The meeting lasted for the full allotted time of around half-an-hour, party leaders said. They said Gandhi told Chidambaram that the party “fully” stands behind him and will fight the case politically.

Chidambaram also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “everything is fine in India” remark at the Howdy Modi event in Houston, saying, “Bharat mai sab achha hai. Except for unemployment, loss of existing jobs, lower wages, mob violence, lockdown in Kashmir and throwing Opposition leaders in prison.”

Party leaders said Chidambaram and Singh discussed economic issues, including the corporate tax cut. The leaders also enquired about Chidambaram’s health, they said.