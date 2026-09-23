‘Invisible hand running Election Commission’: Opposition on Express report on Election Commissioners objecting to poll panel steps

The Opposition has trained its guns on the Election Commission of India and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after an Indian Express report found that two out of three Election Commissioners complained about being kept in the dark, adding new voters, and deleting names.

Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, called the steps on new voters ‘unauthorised, illegal’; warned against voter database access being ‘centralised’ in Delhi, bypassing state officials.

Reacting to the findings, the Congress said: “Gyanesh is ruling like a dictator just like his boss Modi and is engaged in ‘vote theft’ to please Modi [sic].”