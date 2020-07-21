Investors of private train operators set for up to 27% returns: Railways projection

Private players will soon be bidding to run 151 trains on 109 routes, divided into 12 clusters across India, for 35 years. Private players will soon be bidding to run 151 trains on 109 routes, divided into 12 clusters across India, for 35 years.

Investors ready to back private train operators in India may get returns of up to 27 per cent, according to an internal projection by the Indian Railways.

Private players will soon be bidding to run 151 trains on 109 routes, divided into 12 clusters across India, for 35 years. Considering the routes put up for private operations and the value proposition envisaged in this new business area, it has been estimated that the private trains will enjoy an average occupancy of 50-70 per cent, if not more, translating into very healthy business.

The first pre-bid meeting between industry players and government officials has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Of the total business, around 5-6 per cent is expected to be from non-fare revenue sources, like branding, advertisements and the works, as per calculations. Even after assuming that around 10 per cent of the gross revenue is shared with Indian Railways, as is the business model proposed, the investors are estimated to see between 17 and 27 per cent Equity Internal Rate of Return (IRR).

However, this being a new business sector in India, industry players have many questions about the way forward, and have inquired about the fine print in the Request for Qualification floated by Railways.

Some rolling stock manufacturers told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity that they would not be bidding directly but will try to supply trains to operators that win the bids. At least one leading train manufacturer said the timing of the floating of the tender was not ideal, considering there is no visibility on how much and when the domestic train sector will revive in a post-Covid world.

At least 12 companies have posted several queries about the process, including seeking clarity on clusters. There is query from the Russian Railway, a company from Oman and private equity firm I Squared Capital, among others. State-owned IRCTC has also downloaded the form and will be participating in the pre-bid meeting. Only those who have downloaded the forms by paying money will be allowed in the meeting, sources said.

From the point of the project’s feasibility, it has been estimated that the 12 clusters — each a separate business — will have Project IRR of between 14 and 20 per cent, signifying a moderate to high feasibility. In conservative terms, the government considers a railway project commercially viable when it has around 12 per cent rate of return. However, Indian Railways’ financials cannot be held as a benchmark to assess this new business area, experts said.

Neelkanth Mishra of Credit Suisse said, “A lot will depend on how many seats get filled, what kind of freedom is given in pricing etc. As all these things get clearer, the riskiness of the business will emerge. But yes, the investor will have to have some risk appetite.”

The Mumbai-1 cluster, with just seven routes and 12 trains — each with over 1,000 km of average run — is the most feasible and profitable from an investment point of view, with its Project IRR coming to be around 20 per cent and its Equity IRR coming to be over 27.7 per cent, the highest for any cluster. The Delhi-1 cluster with seven trains each with around 900 km average run, has also thrown up similar numbers about its return on investment.

The routes of Delhi and Mumbai have two clusters each.

On the other hand, the Bengaluru cluster with five routes and 15 trains is estimated to see a little over 14 per cent return. The average train kilometer in this cluster is over 1,000 km.

Railway’s engineering consultancy firm RITES has got the projections done and sources said the calculations are based on assumptions that the fares of the private trains will be largely higher than what equivalent Indian Railway trains on these routes charge, thanks to better services. “Theoretically, the longer the distance run, the earning potential of trains should also increase,” said a senior official.

All 12 clusters have similar projections vis-à-vis profitability.

However, the investment is huge. Considering rolling stock (either purchased or leased) and maintenance infrastructure to be put in place by the private players, the government envisages investment of around Rs 30,000 crore in all the 12 clusters combined.

The project has earned the ire of the Railway unions as well as opposition parties. Earlier this month, the unions met the Railway Board chairman to say that “privatisation” of railways has not worked anywhere in the world.

All Indian Railwaymen’s Federation secretary general Shiv Gopal Mishra told The Indian Express, “We completely oppose this move. We have given our objections which Railways will study and get back to us. We were told Railway Minister Piyush Goyal would also have a meeting with us.”

