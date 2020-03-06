Investors’ increased interest in UP to create 30,000 jobs: Industries Minister

“These projects of Uttar Pradesh are running in 68 districts out of total 75 districts of the state,” the minister said in Lucknow. ( Express Photo) “These projects of Uttar Pradesh are running in 68 districts out of total 75 districts of the state,” the minister said in Lucknow. ( Express Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana on Thursday said investors’ interest in setting up projects in the state has increased, which, he said, should create employment opportunities for 30,000 youths.

Quoting a report from the India Investment Grid (IIG), the minister said monitoring of projects in Uttar Pradesh increased by 51% between the July-September 2019 quarter and the following quarter.

Mahana said the IIG is Central government’s initiative that showcases on one platform the investment opportunities available in 25 sectors in every state and union territory.

“These projects of Uttar Pradesh are running in 68 districts out of total 75 districts of the state,” the minister said in Lucknow.

“The top five countries that seek investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh are the United States, Canada, Japan, Indonesia and China. Uttar Pradesh, the country’s third-largest economy, contributes about 8 per cent to the national GDP.

The government is taking concrete steps to implement ‘Ease of Doing Business’ reforms for the facility of investors.”

In a statement, the state government said as a result of the “successful implementation of the reforms recommended by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and the government of India, Uttar Pradesh is now an ‘achiever state’.”

“Starting from the integrated 69 services on this portal in 2018, 125 services are now being provided online through Nivesh Mitra and have recently successfully crossed the benchmark of issuing one lakh approvals,” the statement added. Nivesh Mitra is a single-window facility for entrepreneurs for ease of doing business in the state.

