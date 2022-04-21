scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
‘Invalid’ caste certificate: Governor urged to disqualify Jharkhand MLA

They submitted that since Lal's caste certificate, which he made from Jharkhand after relocating from Rajasthan, has been cancelled, “the point of him being elected remained baseless”.

Written by Abhishek Angad | Ranchi |
April 21, 2022 2:14:27 am
Samri Lal, ramesh bais, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jharkhand, Jharkhand News, Jharkhand Government, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsSamri Lal got elected from Kanke (reserved) seat on a BJP ticket in 2019 and the state government earlier this month cancelled the caste certificate issued to him.

The ruling coalition in Jharkhand has submitted a memorandum to the governor, seeking cancellation of membership of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from the legislative Assembly after his caste certificate was recently declared “invalid”.

Samri Lal got elected from Kanke (reserved) seat on a BJP ticket in 2019 and the state government earlier this month cancelled the caste certificate issued to him.

The group that met the governor comprised Labour Minister Satyanand Bhokta (RJD), state Congress chief Rajesh Thakur, JMM spokesperson and others. They submitted that since Lal’s caste certificate, which he made from Jharkhand after relocating from Rajasthan, has been cancelled, “the point of him being elected remained baseless”.

“Since Samri Lal is a resident of Rajasthan, he is not qualified to get his caste certificate made from Jharkhand. He stands disqualified from the Jharkhand Assembly and it is requested that his term from the House be ended and announce it as vacant,” the memorandum said. Calls made to Lal for his comment did not elicit any response.

