Intriguing that Congress needs education on national security issues, says Arun Jaitley

A day after the Congress roped in surgical strikes architect Lt Gen D S Hooda (retd) to head a national security task force and advice the party on national security policy, Union minister Arun Jaitley on Friday called it “somewhat intriguing” that the party that was in power for more than half-a-century needs to be “educated on national security concerns”.

In a blog, Jaitley also asked Congress not to give an impression that India is divided on how to fight terror.

Acknowledging Lt Gen Hooda as a distinguished former officer of the Indian Army, Jaitley wrote, “I have not the least doubt that he would give very valuable advice to the grand old party.”Jaitley said the appointment is significant since it is a “belated and grudging” recognition and acceptance of the surgical strikes, with which Lt Gen Hooda was intrinsically associated.