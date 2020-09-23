Interview: Haryana BKU Chief | ‘Dushyant Chautala should snap ties with ally BJP’

Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union president Gurnam Singh Chaduni, 60, who is leading farmers’ agitation against Centres's three contentious agri Bills in Haryana, claims the state has witnessed such a big stir after many years.

Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union president Gurnam Singh Chaduni, 60, who is leading farmers’ agitation against Centres’s three contentious agri Bills in Haryana, claims the state has witnessed such a big stir after many years. Chaduni, who has led many agitations in the past 12 years, tells SUKHBIR SIWACH that there will be a bigger agitation against the Bills in the near future.

Why do you say Dushyant Chautala should resign?

He is the leader of farmers and great grandson of Devi Lal. He has come into politics in the name of farmers. Farmers gave him votes with the hope that he will work for their welfare. He got the anti-BJP votes. But in his hunger for power, he has put all those votes in the pocket of the BJP. The BJP has now brought out a death warrant for the farming sector. If Dushyant wants to keep hopes of farmers alive, he should move out of the alliance government in the interest of the country. He should withdraw support from the BJP-JJP government.

Why do you say BJP-JJP MLAs and other functionaries of both parties should also resign?

Whoever joins politics, aims to help the country. But these three laws will weaken the country. These will push the country into financial slavery. The MLAs should follow their dharma by resigning from their posts in the interest of the country, if their party and government doesn’t listen to their voice.

How do you see the role of opposition?

See, the opposition did not play its due role when three ordinances were introduced. They are playing a better role now after farmers stir picked up.

How do you react to the increase in MSP of crops announced on Monday?

The hike in the MSP is insufficient in comparison to the rate of inflation. Normally, the MSP is declared in the end of October or initial period of November, but this time they have declared it one and half months in advance. This is just an attempt to convince the farmers that MSP is not being discontinued.

What changes these Bills bring into the agriculture sector?

The entire agriculture business will go into the hands of few private capitalists. The agriculture produce will go to them and people of the country will purchase food grains from them at much higher prices. Currently, government purchases food grains and supplies to the poor (at cheaper rates) as the government doesn’t believe in profit making.

The government claims it is not going to end the MSP of crops?

If this system is not being ended, then why maize was not purchased at the rate of MSP. In place of MSP of Rs 1,760 per quintal, the farmers sold maize to private players in the range of just Rs 800 to 1,100 per quintal. Why did (the government agencies) procure only 25 per cent of total gram (at the rate of MSP)? The government is withdrawing its hand from offering support price to the crops of farmers. We are just seeking a law which ensures assured MSP of the crops.

How do you see the response to your agitation against three Bills in Haryana till now?

It has received a warm response from labourers to traders despite the government’s campaign in favour of the Bills.

How do you compare this agitation with previous farm agitations?

It can be called the biggest ever agitation in which no violence has taken place. People did not react despite police lathicharge.

What’s your next course of agitation?

The agitation is not going to end here. It has just crossed its first phase. There will be a big agitation. We want to spread it in other states too.

