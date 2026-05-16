Interview boards for BPSC can no longer ask name, category, region or place of education

Each candidate is identified only by a code in front of the interview board. (Image generated using AI)

In an effort to ensure a level playing field for candidates, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has directed its interview boards not to ask them their name, category, region or place of education.

The boards have also been asked not to take into account any regional accents or manner of speaking displayed by the candidates in their assessment.

Officials said the reforms were successfully tried out during the interviews held in April of 5,504 candidates for about 2,100 posts following the BPSC’s 70th Combined Competitive Examinations (CCE).

BPSC chairman Ravi Manubhai Parmar told The Indian Express, “It does not matter if a candidate has got his degree from the London School of Economics or a college in a Bihar district; as long as he or she fulfils our criteria, it should be perfectly alright with the board.”