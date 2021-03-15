Intervened to stop arrest of Rakesh Tikait: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday urged the government to not use force against farmers protesting against the new farm laws and claimed that he had intervened to ensure that farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was not arrested.

Addressing a felicitation ceremony in Baghpat’s Sheelchand Inter College, he stated that the government should pay heed to demands of the farmers.

Malik said he had requested the Home Ministry to not harm the protesters at Delhi borders. “I requested both PM and HM that they should not send the farmers back empty-handed. And that they should not use force against them. The Sikhs will remember it for 300 years. The day there was talk of Tikait (BKU leader Rakesh Tikait) being arrested, I intervened at 11 pm, making sure it didn’t happen,” he said.

“I recently met a journalist who is close to the PM. I told him I have already tried, it’s now his turn to explain that it’s a bad move to send back farmers by putting pressure on them and humiliating them. They have not come to go back. If they go back, they will remember it for 300 years. They want a guarantee on MSP. If the government gives MSP a legal backing, the protest will end,” said Malik.

The Governor said he was advised by people to not speak up but he couldn’t hold himself back. “Governors are meant to stay silent… They have to rest and not do any work. They are expected to not say anything but it is my habit to speak up. When I saw what was happening to the farmers, I couldn’t stop myself from speaking up,” said Malik.

Malik hails from Baghpat and was appointed Governor of Meghalaya after serving on the same post in J&K when the erstwhile state’s special status was revoked. “When Article 370 was repealed, I was there as Governor, I had a duty that I handle things… Farooq Abdullah had said there will be a bloodbath. (Mehbooba) Mufti had said no one will hold the national flag… But the government showed courage. We didn’t have to fire a single bullet and not even a bird was harmed. I carried out my duty,” he said.