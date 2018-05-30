Interstate medical seats racket: Man arrested for ‘duping’ people of lakhs

Based on information he provided, officers arrested Anil Kumar Yadav (34) of Lucknow on Monday. (Representational Image) Based on information he provided, officers arrested Anil Kumar Yadav (34) of Lucknow on Monday. (Representational Image)

The Bidhannagar Police have arrested a man for his alleged role in an interstate racket. Police said he had “duped” medical aspirants of lakhs of rupees by assuring them of seats in colleges. Police sources said Sandeep Raj of Muzaffarpur in Bihar had been nabbed in April. Based on information he provided, officers arrested Anil Kumar Yadav (34) of Lucknow on Monday. The accused is a lawyer.

Yadav was arrested under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC. Police also seized mobile phones and bank-related documents of two accounts belonging to Jaiswal.

Police had initiated the investigation after Kaberi Sinha filed a complaint on February 4, claiming he had been cheated between June 2017 and February 2018.

“In response to an advertisement in a daily newspaper in the name of Education Point, one Sandip Jaiswal came in touch with the complainant near Swasthya Bhawan, Sector- V, Salt Lake, Kolkata. One of the branches of Education Point was at Ballygunge Tarase, Golpark near Anjali Jewellers, Kolkata. He, in the name of arranging a chance (for a seat) in donor’s quota at KPC Medical College, took Rs 35.3 lakh. Later, when he could not do it, he further assured that he would arrange for admission at GCRG Medical College, Lucknow and thus cheated the complainant,” said DC (Headquarters) Amit Javalgi.

