Interstate gang of opium smugglers busted, kingpin among 2 heldhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/interstate-gang-of-opium-smugglers-busted-kingpin-among-2-held-5829431/

Interstate gang of opium smugglers busted, kingpin among 2 held

SSP Navjot Mahal said the kingpin’s family was earlier involved in terrorist activities.

The SSP said that the youths were identified as Punjab Singh (25) and Daljeet Singh (25) from Patti Palla village in Amritsar. He said that both had hidden the opium in a ‘spine support type belt’. (Representative Image)

The Jalandhar Rural Police on Sunday busted an interstate gang of drug smugglers, arresting two of its members including the kingpin and seizing 16 kg opium.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said on the basis of a tip-off, the CIA staff Jalandhar was checking vehicles at Mallian Mod under Kartarpur police station Saturday night. They stopped an I-20 car that was approaching the check post at high speed. However, Mahal said that instead of stopping the car, two youths seated in it tried to drive away, but were stopped with the help of barricades.

The SSP said that the youths were identified as Punjab Singh (25) and Daljeet Singh (25) from Patti Palla village in Amritsar. He said that both had hidden the opium in a ‘spine support type belt’.

Some of the opium was also recovered from the hardboard of the rear doors of the car.

Mahal also claimed that Punjab Singh, who was now involved in “narco-terrorism”, belongs to a family which was “actively involved in terrorist activities during the black days” in the state.

He also said that Punjab Singh had earlier been arrested with 800 grams of opium and was out on bail, and was heading the gang that smuggled opium from Bihar into the state.

