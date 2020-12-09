Interpol warns of online scams offering fake Covid-19 vaccines, treatments

The Interpol’s cyber crime unit has identified more than 3,000 websites suspected of selling illicit medical equipment and over half of those harboured phishing and spamming software. (Representational)

THE INTERPOL has warned of a potential increase in online scams exploiting the fact that some Covid-19 vaccines have been approved for use, Maharashtra Cyber said on Wednesday. The agency said organised crime networks could target vaccine supply chains and also create various unauthorised websites selling illegal and/or fake products.

According to an official, the security alert mentioned that with some vaccines being approved for use, counterfeit vaccines or fake coronavirus tests have the potential to become growing concerns as international travel gradually resumes throughout the world.

The dangers posed by consuming any such fake medical supplies are not well researched and could lead to dangerous health issues. In other instances, criminal groups have taken advantage of the pandemic by hoarding medical supplies and essential goods.

The Interpol’s cyber crime unit has identified more than 3,000 websites suspected of selling illicit medical equipment and over half of those harboured phishing and spamming software.

Some of the other incidents of cybersecurity during the ongoing pandemic include ransomware attacks on various targets, including pharmaceutical manufacturers, spurious websites hosting illicit and fake Covid-19 supplies.

The official said that people should not click on any links that make dubious claims like selling Covid-19 vaccines, free medical supplies or offer unscientific and unverified treatments for coronavirus.

