Internet speed in J&K: Panel formed to examine need for restrictions, Govt tells SC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that a committee had been formed and had taken some decisions. (File) Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that a committee had been formed and had taken some decisions. (File)

The government on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it had constituted a Special Committee to examine the need to continue internet speed restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir as directed by the court.

Deciding a plea by NGO Foundation for Media Professionals and others, seeking restoration of 3G and 4G services in the region, the SC on May 11 ordered constitution of a Special Committee headed by the Union Home Secretary to “determine the necessity of the continuation of” limiting internet speed in J&K to 2G.

Responding to a plea by the Foundation for Media Professionals, which demanded contempt proceedings for non-compliance, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that a committee had been formed and had taken some decisions. He sought a week’s time to place them on record.

