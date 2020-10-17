Internet services suspended in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur ahead of Gujjar Mahapanchayat

Internet services will remain suspended in Bharatpur on Saturday. (Representational image)

Internet services remained suspended in parts of Bharatpur on Saturday in view of a Mahapanchayat called by Gujjars.

Prem Chand Berwal, divisional commissioner, Bharatpur, on Friday issued orders suspending internet services in Bayana, Weir, Bhusawar, and Rupbas sub-divisions of the district for 24 hours starting at 12 am on Saturday.

As per the order, the sub-divisional magistrate has suspected law and order problem in Bayana due to the messages being circulated on social media in view of the Mahapanchayat. Bharatpur district magistrate Nathmal Didel also issued a notice stating that a meeting of up to 100 persons may be held while following the guidelines issued in view of coronavirus pandemic, only after obtaining a prior permission from the district collector.

The Gujjars have been seeking inclusion of a law, passed by the state government last year, into the ninth schedule of the Constitution. In February last year, the state government had passed the Rajasthan Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions in the State and of Appointments and Posts in Services under the State) (Amendment) Act, 2019. It extended 5 per cent reservation to five communities, including Gujjars, in educational institutions and government jobs.

However, since it exceeded the 50 per cent reservation ceiling, Gujjars have been seeking its inclusion in ninth schedule of the Constitution to protect it from judicial scrutiny. The community has also been asking for 5 per cent reservation the on-going recruitment for 15 services in the state, among others.

