Mobile internet services snapped in Kashmir on Afzal Guru death anniversary

Mobile internet services (2G) were temporarily snapped in Kashmir as a precautionary measure to ward off any law and order incidents on the seventh death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. Market places were also shut and public transport remained off the roads following a Hurriyat Conference’s call for a bandh on Sunday and Monday.

Hundreds of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed on the streets of Srinagar, which bore a deserted look. Authorities put up barbed wires and barricades at various parts of the city to avert any kind of violent protests.

On Saturday, J&K police summoned for questioning two journalists for publishing and circulating a statement of the banned Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) which called for the two-day shutdown in the Valley.

While February 9 marks the anniversary of the hanging of Afzal Guru, February 11 is the anniversary of the hanging of JKLF founder Maqbool Bhat. Guru was held guilty of involvement in the 2001 Parliament attack and was hanged on February 9, 2013.

