Internet service restored in 80 health facilities in Kashmir

While Internet connectivity has been restored in hospitals and select government offices, the administration has not announced its restoration in media offices in the Valley. While Internet connectivity has been restored in hospitals and select government offices, the administration has not announced its restoration in media offices in the Valley.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has restored Internet connectivity in 80 health facilities across the Valley, officials said on Thursday. Mobile Internet service continues to be suspended.

Jammu and Kashmir administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal had announced at a press conference in Jammu on Tuesday that SMS services and broadband Internet connectivity in government hospitals would be restored in the Valley from midnight.

“#Broadband #highspeed #Internet connectivity restored at 80 #Government #Hospitals including #Health centres & offices linked to #Department of Health across #Kashmir Valley. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter on Thursday.

A list was also shared by J&K’s Department of Information and Public Relations on Twitter providing details.

While Internet connectivity has been restored in hospitals and select government offices, the administration has not announced its restoration in media offices in the Valley.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App