Internet connection not needed to identify currency notes on cellphone app for visually impaired: RBI to Bombay HC

THE RESERVE Bank of India (RBI) informed the Bombay High Court on Friday that the mobile-based app scheduled to be launched on November 1 to identify currency notes and coins would not require an Internet connection.

On Thursday, the bench had asked the RBI how will the app function in places where there is no Internet connection.

A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharati Dangre were hearing a petition filed by the National Association for the Blind, seeking directions to include distinctive features in new coins and notes for easier identification by the visually impaired.

Senior counsel Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for RBI, informed the court on Friday that when a visually impaired person would hold a note in front of his cellphone camera, the app would identify the same and inform him. No Internet connection would be required for this.

The RBI also maintained that it does not intend to change the dimension of currency notes in near future. On Thursday, the bench had asked the RBI why was it necessary to change the size of the notes. To this, Dhond had said that from 1967 to 2019, the dimension of notes had been changed only once. He added that last year, when the RBI felt the need to change the size and dimension of the notes, one reason behind it was to make the notes “wallet-friendly”.

A counsel for the Union government told the court the new design for coins in the denomination Rs 20, Rs 10, Rs 2 and Re 1 will be introduced in November and it will carry an unique mark, which would help the visually impaired identify them.

The court said that while security features should be maintained, it should not cause problems for the visually impaired, as they train themselves to identify notes and coins by touch.

The bench adjourned the matter to November 4, in the view of launch of the app on November 1.