Internet blackout for a day, prohibitory orders for 2 weeks: Jaipur braces for major anti-encroachment drive

Prohibitory orders were issued and mobile internet services were to remain suspended in Jaipur ahead of a major anti-encroachment drive in Jaipur on Monday, officials said.
Citing a letter by the Police Commissioner, Jaipur Divisional Commissioner V Saravana Kumar said the Jaipur Development Authority would remove “mass encroachment” on Monday, June 8.
“For this reason, due to the possibility of communal harmony being disturbed and law and order being affected due to protests by various organisations, damage to public property and circulation of comments, videos and photos etc. on social media like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp etc., a request has been made to ban the internet from 12:00 am on 08.06.2026 to 12:00 am on 09.06.2026,” Kumar said.
In exercise of his powers, Kumar issued the orders for the same period in all of Jaipur, except some areas around the Rajasthan International Centre, Jhalana Dungri.
Similarly, as per an order from the office of the Jaipur Police Commissioner, prohibitory orders were issued under BNSS section 163 (Power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger).
As per the order, a request was received to prohibit rallies, processions, demonstrations and meetings etc. on public roads and in public places under the Jaipur police commissionerate limits. The order said that in view of JDA’s drive, there may be “attempts by various organisations to protest, damage public property and disturb communal harmony on social media like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp etc.”
As per the order, there will be a complete ban on holding all types of rallies, processions, demonstrations, and meetings on public roads and places “without prior permission from the competent authority,” with exceptions for wedding ceremonies, marriage processions, and funeral processions.
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Additionally, gathering of more than five persons at any public place has also been prohibited. Third, it will be mandatory to obtain prior permission from the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police or Assistant Commissioner of Police for organising rallies, processions, etc.
Other directions include that “no individual, group, or organisation shall post or forward any inflammatory message through the Internet or social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube, etc. that could create any potential for a disturbance in public order or peace. No individual shall spread rumours themselves or encourage others to do so.”
The prohibitory orders will be in effect from 6 pm on June 7 till midnight on June 22, unless they’re withdrawn on an earlier date.
Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication.
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Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More