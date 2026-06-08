Internet blackout for a day, prohibitory orders for 2 weeks: Jaipur braces for major anti-encroachment drive

Citing a letter by the Police Commissioner, Jaipur Divisional Commissioner V Saravana Kumar said the Jaipur Development Authority would remove “mass encroachment” on Monday, June 8.

Prohibitory orders were issued and mobile internet services were to remain suspended in Jaipur ahead of a major anti-encroachment drive in Jaipur on Monday, officials said.

Citing a letter by the Police Commissioner, Jaipur Divisional Commissioner V Saravana Kumar said the Jaipur Development Authority would remove “mass encroachment” on Monday, June 8.

“For this reason, due to the possibility of communal harmony being disturbed and law and order being affected due to protests by various organisations, damage to public property and circulation of comments, videos and photos etc. on social media like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp etc., a request has been made to ban the internet from 12:00 am on 08.06.2026 to 12:00 am on 09.06.2026,” Kumar said.