International Yoga Day: One hour of yoga to cost UT over Rs 25 lakh, 3,000 likely to participate

ONE HOUR of yoga on the International Yoga Day will cost the UT Administration over Rs 25 lakh. The yoga day will be celebrated at the Plaza of Sector 17 where 3,000 people are likely to participate.

A senior official of the UT Administration said that the work of making elaborate arrangements for the yoga day had been given to a Delhi-based event management company after a tender was called.

Sources said that 3,000 mats and T-shirts will be distributed to the participants. The mats will be measuring 6 by 2 ft each. There will be LED screens, around 150 boxes of drinking water, over a dozen loudspeakers and a decked up stage with flowers. There will be 10-seater VIP sofas and the plaza will be completely carpeted. The stage will be divided into three different categories. A drone will be there to capture the event.

“The tender was floated with a condition that the interested firms must have proof of experience for holding similar events amounting to Rs 1 crore per annum for at least three years in India for any government or semi-government body or commercial institution,” an official in the administration said. Although the participants have been called 5 am onwards, the dignitaries will be reaching around 6 am. From 6 am to 7 am, the chief guest will deliver the speech and the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be telecast live. Yogasanas will be performed as per the national protocol and that will begin at 7 am.

The stage was set late on Thursday evening due to the expected rain. All other arrangements were made on Thursday evening only. Chandigarh hosted the first yoga day event in 2016 when PM Modi presided over. There were 30,000 participants and the number has come down to 3,000 now. Last year too, 3,000 participants had participated at the Plaza.

The Chandigarh traffic police have issued an advisory keeping in view the celebrations of International Yoga day. The traffic movements will be restricted between 5 am and 8.30 am around the Plaza.

According to the traffic police, the general public will be allowed to park vehicles only at designated parking lots, that is parking of Football Ground, parking of Circus Ground, parking area adjacent Neelam Cinema, parking area in front of RLA/Chandigarh, parking area in front of Old District Courts, parking area in front of TDI Mall, open ground adjoining Shivalikview Hotel and parking area at the rear of MC Office, RLA Office, Sector 17.

“The general public is requested to approach Plaza Sector 17 either from Lyons Light Point from Sector 16/17 Light Point, Sahib Singh Light Point from 17/18 Light Point side or from Cricket Stadium Chowk side. Inconvenience caused to the general public on account of these restrictions is regretted. The general public is requested to cooperate with the police,” a statement issued by the traffic police said.

Badnore to be the chief guest

On the occasion of the 5th International Yoga Day on Friday, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore will be the chief guest on the occasion. Yoga camps will be organised at different places in Chandigarh on Friday, that is in 37 government schools under National Ayush Mission (NAM),10 government dispensaries and various parks of Chandigarh with the theme of “yoga for heart”.