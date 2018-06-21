Follow Us:
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • International Yoga Day LIVE: Yoga is an example of Modi’s cultural diplomacy, says Rajnath Singh
Live now

International Yoga Day LIVE: Yoga is an example of Modi’s cultural diplomacy, says Rajnath Singh

International Yoga Day celebrations LIVE: A series of yoga-related events are also being organised across the world to mark the occasion. Get the latest news here

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 21, 2018 8:20:00 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a mass yoga event last year (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Calling yoga a “unifying force and passport for wellness,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with 50,000 volunteers kick-started India’s fourth International Yoga Day celebrations in Dehradun on Thursday. Greeting the enthusiasts across the world Modi said, “While many powers in the world divide us, yoga unites us. It gives peace to an individual. Instead of further animosity, Yoga assimilates.” Leading the celebrations at Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute (FRI), Modi called India a top ambassador of yoga and said the country should be honoured to be the “guardians of the great practice.”

The participants at Dehradun event include Baba Ramdev’s Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar-based Shanti Kunj, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living, participants from the “spiritual organisation” Brahma Kumaris, and yoga practitioners from Swami Chidanand Saraswati’s Rishikesh-based Parmarth Niketan.

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Dr.Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Baijal will be leading the celebrations at Delhi’s Rajghat. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Suresh Prabhu, Uma Bharti, Ram Vilas Paswan, Ravi Shankar Prasad will take part in yoga events in Lucknow, Nagpur, Chennai, Rudraprayag, Hajipur and Patna respectively. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Maharashtra Chief Minister M Venkaiah Naidu will participate in an event in Mumbai

Live Blog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading India's celebrations on International Yoga Day. Follow LIVE

08:15 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
Yoga is an example of our Prime Minister’s cultural diplomacy: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh who joined the yoga enthusiasts in Lucknow emphasised on Prime Minister Modi's role in popularising yoga around the world. "Today the entire world is celebrating Yoga day. Yoga’s popularity and acceptability is spreading around the world cutting across the continents and religious lines. When India moved the resolution for International Yoga Day in the United Nations, it was supported by many Muslim member countries as well. Yoga is an example of our Prime Minister’s cultural diplomacy," he added. 

08:08 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
Yoga is an art of living, a way of being, says UNESCO
08:03 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
ITBP personnel practice 'River Yoga'
08:01 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
Vijay Rupani leads yoga day celebrations in Gujarat

(Express photo by Javed Raja)

07:54 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
Maharashtra Governor joins celebration
07:52 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
VP Venkaiah Naidu, Devendra Fadnavis practice yoga in Mumbai

Express photo by Nirmal Harindran

07:36 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
Smriti Irani on Yoga day calls for cherishing 'timeless heritage'
07:32 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
Chandigarh residents participate in celebrations at dumping ground

Express photo Sahil Walia

07:26 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
Yoga Day will enhance the tourism potential of Uttarakhand: CM Trivendra Singh

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat said that Modi’s presence in Dehradun on Yoga Day will give the state the “much-needed recognition as a yoga destination”. This, he said, will eventually enhance the tourism potential of the state. Thanking Prime Minister Modi for choosing Uttarakhand to kick-start the celebration, Uttarakhand CM Rawat said, "Modi ji, you have a special connection with Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand is happy to host the celebrations.

07:22 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
Navy joins the celebration
07:20 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
Yoga enthusiasts at Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun

07:16 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
Yoga has perfect soluion to all problems: PM Modi

"Yoga is beautiful because it is ancient yet modern, it is constant yet evolving. It has the best of our past and presents and a ray of hope for our future. In yoga, we have the perfect solution to the problems we face, either as individuals or in our society. The way to lead a calm, creative and content life is Yoga. Instead of dividing, Yoga unites. Instead of further animosity, Yoga assimilates. Instead of increasing suffering, Yoga heals," Modi said in Dehradun

07:14 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
India should be honoured to be 'guardians' of yoga: PM Modi in Dehradun

Talking about India's role in promoting yoga, PM Modi said the country should be honoured to be the "guardians of the great practice." "We should be proud of our culture. On the contrary, if we doubt our tradition and culture then the world will not put it's faith in us," Modi added.

07:10 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
Yoga unites us, brings us happiness and peace: Prime Minister Modi

Emphasising on the power of yoga and its global reach, Prime Minister Modi said, "From Dehradun to Dublin, from Shanghai to Chicago, from Jakarta to Johannesburg, there's just yoga The practice of yoga is making better each life (across the world). While many powers in the world divide us, yoga unites us. It gives peace to an individual. It brings happiness and peace to the lives of its practitioners. It is these happy and peaceful people who will make the society, so yoga can lead to a happy and peaceful society.

07:04 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
India is Yoga's top ambassador: Prime Minister Modi

"Yoga is beautiful because it is ancient yet modern, it is constant yet evolving. It has the best of our past and presents and a ray of hope for our future. In Yoga, we have the perfect solution to the problems we face, either as individuals or in our society. India is Yoga's top ambassador," Prime Minister Modi said. 

07:01 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
Yoga is India's gift to the world: PM Modi

Addressing the crowd on the occasion, Modi said, "Yoga is India's gift to the world. It is a passport for wellness. The world has embraced Yoga and glimpses of this can be seen in the manner in which International Day of Yoga has been marked every year. Infact, Yoga Day has become one of the biggest mass movements in the quest for good health and well-being."

06:57 (IST) 21 Jun 2018

Welcome to the live blog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading India's celebrations on International Yoga Day. Follow this space to get latest news

“Yoga is not just a set of exercises that keeps the body fit. It is a passport to health assurance, a key to fitness and wellness. Nor is Yoga only what you practice in the morning. Doing your day-to-day activities with diligence and complete awareness is a form of Yoga as well,” a statement quoting Modi said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd