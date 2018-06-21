International Yoga Day LIVE: Yoga is an example of Modi’s cultural diplomacy, says Rajnath Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a mass yoga event last year (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a mass yoga event last year (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Calling yoga a “unifying force and passport for wellness,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with 50,000 volunteers kick-started India’s fourth International Yoga Day celebrations in Dehradun on Thursday. Greeting the enthusiasts across the world Modi said, “While many powers in the world divide us, yoga unites us. It gives peace to an individual. Instead of further animosity, Yoga assimilates.” Leading the celebrations at Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute (FRI), Modi called India a top ambassador of yoga and said the country should be honoured to be the “guardians of the great practice.”

The participants at Dehradun event include Baba Ramdev’s Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar-based Shanti Kunj, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living, participants from the “spiritual organisation” Brahma Kumaris, and yoga practitioners from Swami Chidanand Saraswati’s Rishikesh-based Parmarth Niketan.

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Dr.Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Baijal will be leading the celebrations at Delhi’s Rajghat. Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Suresh Prabhu, Uma Bharti, Ram Vilas Paswan, Ravi Shankar Prasad will take part in yoga events in Lucknow, Nagpur, Chennai, Rudraprayag, Hajipur and Patna respectively. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Maharashtra Chief Minister M Venkaiah Naidu will participate in an event in Mumbai