International Yoga Day 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi leads Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata

Narendr Modi speaks at International Yoga Day event in Kolkata on Sunday. (Videograb/PTI)

International Yoga Day 2026 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today lead the nation in marking the 12th International Day of Yoga in Kolkata. The theme this year is “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” highlighting the role of Yoga in promoting physical health, emotional resilience, mental well-being, and active ageing, together contributing to achieving an improved quality of life.

The celebrations in Kolkata began on June 19 with a “Run for Yoga” programme across the state. On June 20, observed as West Bengal Day by the state government, a yoga-themed cultural programme titled Vande Yogam was organised on the Hooghly river. Kickstarting today’s event in Kolkata, Modi will address a gathering at the Red Road in central Kolkata as he participates in the common yoga session with thousands of yoga practitioners, an official statement said.

Story continues below this ad The Yoga Day is being celebrated through various events across nearly 2,500 locations worldwide, with more than 210 Indian missions and posts participating in the programmes, reaffirming yoga’s status as a global movement for health, harmony and collective well-being, the official statement said. Live Updates Jun 21, 2026 06:43 AM IST PM Modi reaches Red Road to kickstart International Yoga Day celebrations Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already reached Kolkata's Red Road to kickstart International Yoga Day celebrations this year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd