International Yoga Day 2020 LIVE UPDATES: ‘Yoga at Home’ is theme this year amid Covid-19

International Yoga Day 2020 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation Sunday on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Every year, June 21 is recognised as International Yoga Day. However, this year, due to social distancing measures adopted by most countries, the theme set by the United Nations is “Yoga for Health – Yoga at Home”. The World Health Organization (WHO) mentions yoga as a means to improve health in its Global Action Plan on Physical Activity 2018–2030: More active people for a healthier world.

The proposal to observe Yoga Day was introduced by PM Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th Session of the General Assembly back in 2014. “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, a holistic approach that is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature,” he had said.

The first Yoga Day celebration was held at Rajpath in New Delhi, where PM Modi and other dignitaries performed around 21 yoga asanas and created two Guinness World Records. The first record was for being the world’s largest yoga class with 35,985 people and the second one was for having the maximum number of participating nationalities, which is 84.