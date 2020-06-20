scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 20, 2020
International Yoga Day 2020 LIVE UPDATES: ‘Yoga at Home’ is theme this year amid Covid-19

International Yoga Day 2020 India Live News Updates: The proposal to start Yoga Day was introduced by PM Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly in 2014.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 20, 2020 12:51:34 pm
International Yoga Day 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi practices yoga. (File Photo)

International Yoga Day 2020 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation Sunday on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Every year, June 21 is recognised as International Yoga Day. However, this year, due to social distancing measures adopted by most countries, the theme set by the United Nations is “Yoga for Health – Yoga at Home”. The World Health Organization (WHO) mentions yoga as a means to improve health in its Global Action Plan on Physical Activity 2018–2030: More active people for a healthier world.

The proposal to observe Yoga Day was introduced by PM Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th Session of the General Assembly back in 2014. “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, a holistic approach that is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature,” he had said.

The first Yoga Day celebration was held at Rajpath in New Delhi, where PM Modi and other dignitaries performed around 21 yoga asanas and created two Guinness World Records. The first record was for being the world’s largest yoga class with 35,985 people and the second one was for having the maximum number of participating nationalities, which is 84.

International Yoga Day Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation on Sunday; United Nations says theme this year is 'Yoga for Health – Yoga at Home'. Follow latest news and updates below

12:51 (IST)20 Jun 2020
Delhi Confidential: Yoga Boost

While PM Narendra Modi has declared this Yoga Day theme — ‘Yoga at home and yoga with family, ‘International Yoga Day 2020’ was inaugurated at NITI Aayog. A number of employees participated in the event, which was attended by NITI Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant. Kumar shared a video of him performing Surya Namaskar at home. “I start my day with Surya Namaskars – Salutations to the Sun, the eternal source of light and energy…” he tweeted. Read more here

12:05 (IST)20 Jun 2020
HRD minister writes on International Yoga Day and importance of Yoga

"Yoga is not a religion. It is a science of wellbeing, youthfulness and seamless integration of mind, body and soul. It reflects harmony and peace for humanity, which is the message of Yoga to the world. It is the journey of the self, to the self and through the self," writes HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank'. Read more here

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said Yoga goes “beyond the distinction of age, colour, caste, creed, creed, cult, rich-poor, province, frontier” and belongs to everyone. He led a Yoga session in Jharkhand’s Ranchi, which was attended by approximately 30,000 people.

His Cabinet ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh were seen participating at Rohtak and New Delhi, respectively. In Delhi, a host of events have been planned to mark the day on June 21. At a park opposite the BJP headquarters in the national capital, working president JP Nadda performed yoga along with other party leaders. Besides, newly-elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participated in an event held on the premises of the Parliament House complex.

The Delhi BJP hosted around 300 yoga sessions across the national capital, in which about 10 lakh people participated, party chief Manoj Tiwari had told news agency PTI. "Senior BJP leaders and Union ministers will take part in 40 big events on International Yoga Day," he added.

Tiwari performed yoga, along with BJP national general secretary Arun Singh and Union minister Purushottam Rupala, at Ghonda in his constituency.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) hosted an event at Qudsia Bagh, near Kashmiri Gate, ISBT, while the south corporation held an event at Talkatora Stadium.

