International Yoga Day 2019: PM Narendra Modi to lead main event in Ranchi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a Yoga class in Ranchi, Jharkhand on June 21 on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2019. Over 30,000 people are expected to participate in the event which is to be held at the Prabhat Tara ground.

Ahead of Yoga day, PM Modi has been tweeting tutorials. He has demonstrated three asanas so far — Trikonasana (triangle posture), Tadasana (palm tree posture), Vrikshasana (tree posture) — while urging people to make Yoga an integral part of their daily lives as “tremendous” benefits are associated with the practice.

Ranchi was among four cities that were shortlisted to host the event this year. The others were Delhi, Shimla and Mysore. Last year, the event was organised at the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun. It was held in Chandigarh and Lucknow in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Yoga has gained global popularity ever since the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Yoga Day in 2015. It was PM Modi who suggested the date in his UN address, as June 21 marks the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

A special ministry, the Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy), oversees the annual Yoga day celebrations and has been responsible for organising numerous programmes related to Yoga since 2015.

The first International Yoga Day in 2015 was celebrated with much fervour at Rajpath in New Delhi. Two world records were created that year, one for the world’s largest Yoga class with 35,985 people participating, and the other for maximum number of participating nationalities – 84.

This year, events will be organised across Delhi at Red Fort, Nehru Park, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Yamuna Sports Complex, Swarna Jayanti Park, Rohini and Dwarka Sector 11.

The ministry has urged all the ministries and departments of the central government, state governments and other institutions to work in a coordinated manner to celebrate the day and secure long-term benefits in the area of public health and wellbeing through Yoga, the statement from AYUSH Ministry said.

The statement further added that some of the most accomplished yoga gurus of India had come together and developed a Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) and a specified sequence of yoga asanas for a duration of 45 minutes.

Individuals and organisations of various domains such as educational, government bodies, culture, industrial and business are being encouraged to participate in the Yoga day events to ensure the benefits of Yoga for their staff.

Industry bodies like CII, FICCI, Institute of Company Secretary, and educational bodies like CBSE, NCERT, UGC, DAV have announced various programmes for the celebration on June 21.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar has also announced to reward the media houses for their contribution towards spreading awareness about Yoga and being instrumental in the journey of strengthening the reach of Yoga. Under this, 33 awards will be granted in total with 11 given to newspaper, TV and radio organisations each.

Yoga has been widely regarded as beneficial for curing various ailments pertaining to lifestyle and fitness. Various exercises of Yoga tend to give a holistic healing power to the body.

(With inputs from PTI)