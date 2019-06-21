International Yoga Day 2019: PM Narendra Modi in Ranchi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations from Ranchi on Friday, with all arrangements being in place at the Prabhat Tara ground in the city.

Advertising

Officials said that 40,000 yoga enthusiasts are expected to visit the ground. Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray said 400 makeshift toilets, over 200 drinking water kiosks, eight medical emergency response teams, 21 ambulances, and more than 100 CCTV cameras are in place. “This is a mega event and adequate measures have been taken to make it successful,” he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anish Gupta said security measures have been taken, and Rapid Action Force, district police and Jharkhand Armed Force personnel have been deployed.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been observed annually on June 21.

Advertising

An official release on Thursday, quoting Chief Minister Raghubar Das, said yoga “connects people and with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the world has adopted yoga”.

Besides Das, Governor Draupadi Murmu, Union Minister of State (Independent) for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik, and Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi will share the stage with the PM, officials said. The Ministry of AYUSH, nodal ministry for observation of International Day of Yoga across the country, is organising several events in the city.