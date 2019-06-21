International Yoga Day 2019 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to lead celebrations in mega event Ranchi

International Yoga Day 2019 Live Streaming Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will lead the 5th edition of International Yoga Day celebrations in India at a mega event in Ranchi. Approximately 30,000 people are expected to participate in the main event in the Jharkhand capital. “Meditation is the most important and integral part of Yoga,” PM Modi tweeted with the video,” the Prime Minister had tweeted on Thursday.

His Cabinet ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh will be participating from Rohtak and New Delhi, respectively. In Delhi, a host of events have been planned to mark the day on June 21. At a park opposite the BJP headquarters in the national capital, working president JP Nadda will perform yoga along with other party leaders. Besides, newly-elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will participate in an event to be held on the premises of the Parliament House complex.

On Thursday, the United Nations headquarters was lit up with postures of ‘Surya Namaskar’ and the message of ‘Yoga for Climate Action’. Yoga postures were projected on the North Facade of the UN Headquarters Building during a special ceremony attended by India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin, Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador K Nagaraj Naidu and diplomats and officials from the Indian mission. The North Facade of the UN Secretariat building was awash with ‘Surya Namaskar’ or ‘Sun Salutation’ postures projected against a colourful background.