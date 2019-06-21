Toggle Menu
International Yoga Day 2019 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to lead celebrations in mega event Ranchihttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/international-yoga-day-2019-live-updates-narendra-modi-ranchi-event-5791334/

International Yoga Day 2019 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to lead celebrations in mega event Ranchi

International Yoga Day 2019 Ranchi Event Live Streaming Updates: His Cabinet ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh will be participating from Rohtak and New Delhi, respectively. In Delhi, a host of events have been planned to mark the day on June 21.

yoga day, yoga day 2019, Modi yoga day, 2019 Yoga day, Yoga day Modi, international yoga day, international yoga day 2019, international yoga day 2019 live streaming, international yoga day 2019 speech, international yoga day 2019 narendra modi, narendra modi, narendra modi speech, yoga day 2019, yoga day speech, happy yoga day, yoga day live streaming, yoga day live
International Yoga Day 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated International Yoga Day in Dehradun last year. (AP/File)

International Yoga Day 2019 Live Streaming Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will lead the 5th edition of International Yoga Day celebrations in India at a mega event in Ranchi. Approximately 30,000 people are expected to participate in the main event in the Jharkhand capital. “Meditation is the most important and integral part of Yoga,” PM Modi tweeted with the video,” the Prime Minister had tweeted on Thursday.

His Cabinet ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh will be participating from Rohtak and New Delhi, respectively. In Delhi, a host of events have been planned to mark the day on June 21. At a park opposite the BJP headquarters in the national capital, working president JP Nadda will perform yoga along with other party leaders. Besides, newly-elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will participate in an event to be held on the premises of the Parliament House complex.

On Thursday, the United Nations headquarters was lit up with postures of ‘Surya Namaskar’ and the message of ‘Yoga for Climate Action’. Yoga postures were projected on the North Facade of the UN Headquarters Building during a special ceremony attended by India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin, Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador K Nagaraj Naidu and diplomats and officials from the Indian mission. The North Facade of the UN Secretariat building was awash with ‘Surya Namaskar’ or ‘Sun Salutation’ postures projected against a colourful background.

Live Blog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in Ranchi to mark the 5th edition of International Yoga Day 2019. Follow LIVE updates here.

Yoga Day 2019 | ITBP personnel perform 'River Yoga'

Personnel of 9th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) perform 'River Yoga' in Arunachal Pradesh. 

(ANI)

Baba Ramdev performs yoga in Nanded

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev performs yoga along with his followers in Nanded on International Day of Yoga.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also present. 

ITBP troops in Arunachal Pradesh perform Yoga

International day of Yoga: ITBP troops of ATS Lohitpur, perform yoga with their dogs and horses. 

(Source: ANI)

International Yoga Day 2019: PM Narendra Modi in Ranchi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations from Ranchi on Friday, with all arrangements being in place at the Prabhat Tara ground in the city.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been observed annually on June 21. READ MORE HERE

yoga day, yoga day 2019, international yoga day, international yoga day 2019, international yoga day 2019 live streaming, international yoga day 2019 speech, international yoga day 2019 narendra modi, narendra modi, narendra modi speech, yoga day 2019, yoga day speech, happy yoga day, yoga day live streaming, yoga day live

International Yoga Day 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 4th edition of International Yoga Day in Dehradun last year. (File/Reuters)

Yoga Day 2019: The Delhi BJP will host around 300 yoga sessions across the national capital, in which about 10 lakh people are expected to participate, party chief Manoj Tiwari had told news agency PTI. "Senior BJP leaders and Union ministers will take part in 40 big events on International Yoga Day," he added.

Tiwari, who represents North East Delhi in the Lok Sabha, will perform yoga, along with BJP national general secretary Arun Singh and Union minister Purushottam Rupala, at Ghonda in his constituency.

Read | International Yoga Day 2019: Yoga asanas to keep diabetes under control

All three BJP-led municipal corporations in the national capital have also planned events for the day.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) will host an event at Qudsia Bagh, near Kashmiri Gate, ISBT, while the south corporation will hold an event at Talkatora Stadium. Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir will attend a yoga session at the Yamuna Sports Complex in Shahdara.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Maharashtra to amend law to make Marathi compulsory in all schools: CM Fadnavis
2 At Rs 200-crore wedding in the hills, voices from the ground: ‘What are you giving us?’
3 Research published in pay-and-publish journals won’t count: UGC panel