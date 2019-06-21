International Yoga Day 2019 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to lead celebrations in mega event Ranchi

International Yoga Day 2019 Live Streaming Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will lead the 5th edition of International Yoga Day celebrations in India at a mega event in Ranchi. Approximately 30,000 people are expected to participate in the main event in the Jharkhand capital. “Meditation is the most important and integral part of Yoga,” PM Modi tweeted with the video,” the Prime Minister had tweeted on Thursday.
His Cabinet ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh will be participating from Rohtak and New Delhi, respectively. In Delhi, a host of events have been planned to mark the day on June 21. At a park opposite the BJP headquarters in the national capital, working president JP Nadda will perform yoga along with other party leaders. Besides, newly-elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will participate in an event to be held on the premises of the Parliament House complex.
On Thursday, the United Nations headquarters was lit up with postures of ‘Surya Namaskar’ and the message of ‘Yoga for Climate Action’. Yoga postures were projected on the North Facade of the UN Headquarters Building during a special ceremony attended by India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin, Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador K Nagaraj Naidu and diplomats and officials from the Indian mission. The North Facade of the UN Secretariat building was awash with ‘Surya Namaskar’ or ‘Sun Salutation’ postures projected against a colourful background.
Yoga Day 2019 | ITBP personnel perform 'River Yoga'
Personnel of 9th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) perform 'River Yoga' in Arunachal Pradesh.
Baba Ramdev performs yoga in Nanded
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev performs yoga along with his followers in Nanded on International Day of Yoga.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also present.
ITBP troops in Arunachal Pradesh perform Yoga
International day of Yoga: ITBP troops of ATS Lohitpur, perform yoga with their dogs and horses.
International Yoga Day 2019: PM Narendra Modi in Ranchi today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations from Ranchi on Friday, with all arrangements being in place at the Prabhat Tara ground in the city.
Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been observed annually on June 21.