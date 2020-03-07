Follow Us:
Saturday, March 07, 2020
International Women’s Day LIVE Updates: UN envisages Generation Equality

International Women's Day 2020: With the theme "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights", the UN aims to focus on the need to bring gender parity in the new decade.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 7, 2020 8:01:59 pm
International Women’s Day 2020: Ever since the United Nations adopted March 8 as International Women’s Day in 1977, the day is celebrated across the globe as an occasion to honour womanhood and the progress made by women in all walks of life. With the theme “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”, the world body aims to focus on the need to bring gender parity in the new decade

Meanwhile, in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with “Nari Shakti” awardees and his Twitter account will be handled by women achievers to mark International Women’s Day on Sunday. PM Modi took everyone by surprise last week when he announced the withdrawal of his social media accounts on Sunday, only to announce a day later that his Twitter accounts would be handled by women achievers. “This Women’s Day (March 8), I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions,” he had tweeted.

UN's theme for Women's Day 2020 is Gender Equality, as PM Modi hands over his social media accounts to women achievers in the country. Follow this space as we track Women's Day celebrations:

    20:01 (IST)07 Mar 2020
    Welcome to our LIVE blog!

    On the eve of International Women's Day which is celebrated every year on March 8, we bring you all the latest updates from India and globally. Follow this space for more.

    Adopted by the UN in the year 1977, the day is observed across the globe with special events dedicated to women. Every year a theme is picked for the day. This year, it is “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”. The UN Women has been focusing on the Generation Equality campaign for years. It aims at “bringing together people of every gender, age, ethnicity, race, religion and country”, in a bid to drive actions that will lead to a “gender-equal world we all deserve”.

    It first emerged from the activities of labour movements at the turn of the 20th Century in North America and across Europe. T he day was initially celebrated as International Working Women’s Day and is believed to be held at a socialist-political event in New York City in 1909.

    UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka called 2020 as a “massive year for gender equality” and said the year was all about “Generation Equality”, in which “we’re mobilizing to realize women’s rights, and to mark 25 years of implementing the Beijing Platform for Action” – the historic and landmark gender equality plan drawn up in the Chinese capital.

