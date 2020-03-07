International Women’s Day LIVE Updates: UN envisages Generation Equality

The UN theme for Women’s Day 2020 is “Gender Equality”. (Designed by Gargi Singh) The UN theme for Women’s Day 2020 is “Gender Equality”. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

International Women’s Day 2020: Ever since the United Nations adopted March 8 as International Women’s Day in 1977, the day is celebrated across the globe as an occasion to honour womanhood and the progress made by women in all walks of life. With the theme “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”, the world body aims to focus on the need to bring gender parity in the new decade

Meanwhile, in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with “Nari Shakti” awardees and his Twitter account will be handled by women achievers to mark International Women’s Day on Sunday. PM Modi took everyone by surprise last week when he announced the withdrawal of his social media accounts on Sunday, only to announce a day later that his Twitter accounts would be handled by women achievers. “This Women’s Day (March 8), I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions,” he had tweeted.